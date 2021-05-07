GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.