GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $494.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

