GWM Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $59.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

