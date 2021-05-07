Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stake Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.08 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

