10,717 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.