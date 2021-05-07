Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

RCKT opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

