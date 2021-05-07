2,183 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $479,000.

NYSE TNL opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last ninety days.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

