Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $380.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

