Morgan Stanley Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $18.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

