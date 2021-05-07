Morgan Stanley Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.