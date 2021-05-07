Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Tronox has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.