Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

