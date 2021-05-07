Choice Properties REIT to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$321.86 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.