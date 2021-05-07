Wells Fargo & Company Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $181,422.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

