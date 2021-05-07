Morgan Stanley Raises Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $15.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

