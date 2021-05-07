WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

WHF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

