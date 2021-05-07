Analysts Offer Predictions for Transocean Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.