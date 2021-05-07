Frank R. Nerenhausen Sells 20,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $132.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

