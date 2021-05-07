DA Davidson Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $60.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $822,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Varonis Systems by 185.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 168.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.