Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,673,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.