Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Major Shareholder Sells 266,000 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $19.76 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

