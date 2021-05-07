Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.71) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.