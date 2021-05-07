Amarin Co. plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

AMRN stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

