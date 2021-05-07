Strs Ohio Acquires 744 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

