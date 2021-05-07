Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 318.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

