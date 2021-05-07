New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

