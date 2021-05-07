New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of City worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $554,537. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

