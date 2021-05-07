New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

