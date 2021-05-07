Strs Ohio Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $162.54 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.