Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

