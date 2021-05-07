Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

