Strs Ohio Purchases 688 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

