ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,451,143 shares of company stock worth $128,696,530.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

