Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,159 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

