WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $29.18 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $4,331,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $8,086,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.