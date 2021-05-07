SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

