Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

