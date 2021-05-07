New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

