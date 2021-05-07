New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

