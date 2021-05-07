New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

PZZA opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

