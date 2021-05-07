Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

