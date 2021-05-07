Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

