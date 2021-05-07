Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $14.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

