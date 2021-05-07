VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.80

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 4936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIZIO stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

