Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1453191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$790.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.