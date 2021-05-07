The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.06

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 13681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

