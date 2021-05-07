Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average is $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

