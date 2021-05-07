Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

ADVM opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

