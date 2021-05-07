KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

NYSE DG opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

