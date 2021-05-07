Jonathan Oringer Sells 67,975 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

SSTK opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

